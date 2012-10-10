Packers-Texans, Giants-49ers, Cowboys-Ravens headline Week 6

The well-rounded Texans might be reeling from the loss of linebacker Brian Cushing, but that's just one key cog in a defensive machine. Meanwhile, the Packers have taken some hits on the offensive side of the ball: Greg Jennings is dealing with a nagging groin issue, while Cedric Benson will be on the shelf for quite some time with a Lisfranc injury. And never mind the fact that quarterback Aaron Rodgers hasn't been himself.