Packers TE Havner facing DUI charge after motorcycle accident

GRASS VALLEY, Calif. -- The California Highway Patrol says Green Bay Packers tight end Spencer Havner is facing DUI charges after crashing a motorcycle and breaking his shoulder blade.
The patrol says the 27-year-old wasn't wearing a helmet when he lost control at the end of a cul-de-sac and crashed at about 2:45 a.m. Monday in Grass Valley, his hometown about 55 miles north of Sacramento.
A patrol report says Havner also suffered cuts to the back of his head and left arm, as well as multiple abrasions.
Authorities say Havner was taken to Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital in Grass Valley and found to be under the influence. He was arrested at the hospital and later transported to Sutter Roseville Memorial Center.
Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press