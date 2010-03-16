Packers TE Havner facing DUI charge after motorcycle accident

Published: Mar 16, 2010 at 01:55 AM

GRASS VALLEY, Calif. -- The California Highway Patrol says Green Bay Packers tight end Spencer Havner is facing DUI charges after crashing a motorcycle and breaking his shoulder blade.

The patrol says the 27-year-old wasn't wearing a helmet when he lost control at the end of a cul-de-sac and crashed at about 2:45 a.m. Monday in Grass Valley, his hometown about 55 miles north of Sacramento.

A patrol report says Havner also suffered cuts to the back of his head and left arm, as well as multiple abrasions.

Authorities say Havner was taken to Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital in Grass Valley and found to be under the influence. He was arrested at the hospital and later transported to Sutter Roseville Memorial Center.

Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Total Access The Locker Room Podcast: Andre Reed's life as a Hall of Fame receiver 

Buffalo Bills great and Pro Football Hall of Famer Andre Reed joins the show.
news

Around The NFL Podcast: Remembering Wess with Zak Keefer, GM rankings and draft QBs with Nate Tice

A room filled with some heroes -- Dan Hanzus, Marc Sessler and Gregg Rosenthal -- brings you all of the latest news around the NFL, but not without first sitting down to talk to The Athletic's Zak Keefer about his beautiful article on Chris Wesseling. 
news

Bill Belichick: Julian Edelman is a player who has 'come further than most every other' he's coached

In the aftermath of Julian Edelman's retirement, Patriots coach Bill Belichick offered another huge compliment on Thursday, remarking on Edelman's stellar improvement from a college quarterback to a terrific receiver.
news

Browns, Giants, Raiders, 'majority' of Bears players announce they will skip voluntary in-person offseason workouts

In announcements sent by the NFL Players Association Thursday, a 'majority' of Bears players along with Raiders, Giants and Browns players said they will not participate in in-person voluntary workouts.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW