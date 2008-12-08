Packers tackle Tauscher done for season with torn knee ligament

Published: Dec 08, 2008 at 06:05 AM

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy says veteran right tackle Mark Tauscher will miss the last three games of the season because of a left knee injury.

Tauscher has a torn ACL, the latest in a series of setbacks for a team that has lost three straight games and is not likely to make the playoffs. It also leaves Tauscher's future up in the air, as he will become a free agent after nine seasons in Green Bay.

Tauscher left Sunday's loss to Houston in the second quarter and was taken to the locker room for X-rays. He was replaced by third-year player Tony Moll.

Tauscher, 31, has started all 13 games this season and 120 of 122 career games since he was a seventh-round pick by the Packers in the 2000 NFL Draft.

Copyright 2008 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Jerry Jones laments 'internally overconfident' Cowboys in blowout loss to Broncos

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones didn't mince words when describing the team's shocking 30-16 loss at home to the Denver Broncos. 
news

Total Access The Locker Room Podcast: Willie McGinest on Bill Belichick, Justin Fields' performance and how the Cowboys can rebound

Mike Garafolo is joined by NFL Network analyst Willie McGinest, who recalls his days playing for Patriots coach Bill Belichick, the breakout game of Bears QB Justin Fields, the Broncos' upset over the Cowboys and other takeaways from Week 9.
news

Dalvin Cook accused of assault in lawsuit; Vikings RB denies claims through attorney statement

Minnesota Vikings running back ﻿Dalvin Cook﻿ allegedly assaulted, battered and falsely imprisoned former girlfriend Gracelyn Trimble, according to a lawsuit filed Tuesday in the Dakota County District Court (Minn.). Cook's attorney released a statement alleging it was Cook who was assaulted. 
news

NFL Fantasy Football 2021 Marcas Grant's Sleepers Week 10

Marcas Grant breaks down some NFL fantasy football sleeper picks you should consider starting in Week 10 of the 2021 NFL season.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW