Packers tackle Tauscher done for season with torn knee ligament

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Green Bay Packers coach Mike McCarthy says veteran right tackle Mark Tauscher will miss the last three games of the season because of a left knee injury.
Tauscher has a torn ACL, the latest in a series of setbacks for a team that has lost three straight games and is not likely to make the playoffs. It also leaves Tauscher's future up in the air, as he will become a free agent after nine seasons in Green Bay.
Tauscher left Sunday's loss to Houston in the second quarter and was taken to the locker room for X-rays. He was replaced by third-year player Tony Moll.
Tauscher, 31, has started all 13 games this season and 120 of 122 career games since he was a seventh-round pick by the Packers in the 2000 NFL Draft.
