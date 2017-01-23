Around the NFL

Packers' T.J. Lang on free agency: 'I want to be back'

Published: Jan 23, 2017 at 02:36 AM
Marc Sessler

Around the NFL Writer

T.J. Lang left Green Bay's ugly 44-21 loss to the Falcons banged up, bruised and wondering what his future will be with the Packers.

The veteran right guard was carted away from Sunday's NFC title game with another injury to his left foot, the same one he broke in late November. Unable to return to action this time, Lang -- a pending free agent -- was seen shedding tears on the sideline.

"That's the first thing going through my mind after I hurt my foot again," Lang told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. "I'm just hoping it wasn't the last time I get to put on that helmet. It's tough, man. Obviously, I'll take some time, take a couple days, to rest up and recover and see what happens. I think everybody in this locker room knows that this is where I want to be."

Despite operating as one of the league's toughest guards, it's no sure bet that Lang will be back in Green Bay. As the Journal Sentinel noted, Packers general manager Ted Thompson chose not to prioritize negotiations with the 29-year-old blocker this season.

Lang's injury issues could complicate things moving forward. He told ESPN he will not play in the Pro Bowl because he's having surgery for a nagging hip injury.

After eight years with the team, Green Bay's fourth-round draft pick from 2009 made it clear where he stands.

"It's been eight years now. I don't want to go anywhere. I've been saying that since the beginning. I love this team, I love Green Bay, I love everything about being a Packer," Lang said. "I love representing the city and the team. I want to be back. It's not up to me. This is where I want to be."

Lang is just one offseason question mark for a team that, according to quarterback Aaron Rodgers, needs to "reload a little bit."

We'll find out soon enough if Lang will be part of that process.

