Packers survive Giant upset scare to remain unbeaten

Published: Dec 04, 2011 at 10:14 PM

The Green Bay Packers cleared a major obstacle to an undefeated season, using a dramatic last-minute drive to narrowly avoid an upset by a spirited New York Giants team. What's left for the Pack, and is there such a thing as a moral victory for the Giants?

