Packers survive Giant upset scare to remain unbeaten

The Green Bay Packers cleared a major obstacle to an undefeated season, using a dramatic last-minute drive to narrowly avoid an upset by a spirited New York Giants team. What's left for the Pack, and is there such a thing as a moral victory for the Giants?
» Injuries sidelined a number of key players Sunday, including Bears running back Matt Forte, who sprained his knee. Catch up on all the latest Week 13 injury news.
» The Dallas Cowboys certainly found the most head-scratching way to lose a game Sunday, as coach Jason Garrettmanaged to ice his own kicker.
» After 13 weeks of action, the Packers and 49ers have clinched their divisions, while the wild-card picture is as fluid as ever. Find out where your favorite team fits into the playoff picture.
» The Denver Broncos are making the unlikeliest of playoff runs, while the Miami Dolphins might not have to look for a new coach and quarterback next season after all, Pat Kirwan writes in his observations from Sunday.
» The Houston Texans didn't let the fact that they were starting a third-string rookie quarterback put a stop to their winning ways against the Atlanta Falcons, Jeff Darlington writes.
