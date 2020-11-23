Packers support Marquez Valdes-Scantling with 'a lot of love' following game-turning fumble

In the span of about 15 minutes or so Sunday, Marquez Valdes-Scantling experienced both the high of a clutch play made in an NFL game, and the low of fumbling one away.

The sequence epitomized Valdes-Scantling's career to this point, but didn't shake the confidence of his coach and quarterback.

"I have a lot of love for Marquez," Aaron Rodgers said after Green Bay's 34-31 overtime loss to Indianapolis, via ESPN. "I see the guy every single day, see how much he cares about it. It happens, unfortunately. A lot of it is fundamentals, carrying the ball, but I've had my fair share of fumbles. It was just bad timing, obviously. ... But that stuff happens. He made a big play at the end of regulation to kind of get us going on third-and-10. Disappointed for him, disappointed for us."

Rodgers has Valdes-Scantling to thank for flipping Green Bay's chances in the game's final two minutes when he hauled in a Rodgers bomb with three defenders closing in on him and the outcome essentially in the balance. Facing third-and-10, Rodgers dropped into his own end zone and heaved a pass down the middle of the field, watching as the ball fell into the arms of Valdes-Scantling near midfield. The connection picked up 47 yards and took the Packers from needing to cover almost the entire length of the field to a requirement of just seven more yards to hit Mason Crosby 's target line.

The football gods giveth and taketh away, though, as the same player credited with bringing down Valdes-Scantling on that completion -- rookie Julian Blackmon -- returned with a vengeance in overtime to force the fumble that essentially decided the game. Rodgers targeted Valdes-Scantling a sixth and final time on the second play of overtime, hitting him in the flat for a screen that was blown up by an aggressive reaction from Xavier Rhodes and Blackmon, with the latter punching the ball out of Valdes-Scantling's grasp. DeForest Buckner recovered at Green Bay's 29, all but ensuring the Packers would be going home with a loss.

Valdes-Scantling tweeted a message of gratitude amid adversity afterward, writing "Thank You God. Without failure there is no growth."