Around the NFL

Packers support Marquez Valdes-Scantling with 'a lot of love' following game-turning fumble

Published: Nov 23, 2020 at 11:25 AM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

In the span of about 15 minutes or so Sunday, Marquez Valdes-Scantling experienced both the high of a clutch play made in an NFL game, and the low of fumbling one away.

The sequence epitomized Valdes-Scantling's career to this point, but didn't shake the confidence of his coach and quarterback.

"I have a lot of love for Marquez," Aaron Rodgers said after Green Bay's 34-31 overtime loss to Indianapolis, via ESPN. "I see the guy every single day, see how much he cares about it. It happens, unfortunately. A lot of it is fundamentals, carrying the ball, but I've had my fair share of fumbles. It was just bad timing, obviously. ... But that stuff happens. He made a big play at the end of regulation to kind of get us going on third-and-10. Disappointed for him, disappointed for us."

Rodgers has Valdes-Scantling to thank for flipping Green Bay's chances in the game's final two minutes when he hauled in a Rodgers bomb with three defenders closing in on him and the outcome essentially in the balance. Facing third-and-10, Rodgers dropped into his own end zone and heaved a pass down the middle of the field, watching as the ball fell into the arms of Valdes-Scantling near midfield. The connection picked up 47 yards and took the Packers from needing to cover almost the entire length of the field to a requirement of just seven more yards to hit Mason Crosby 's target line.

The football gods giveth and taketh away, though, as the same player credited with bringing down Valdes-Scantling on that completion -- rookie Julian Blackmon -- returned with a vengeance in overtime to force the fumble that essentially decided the game. Rodgers targeted Valdes-Scantling a sixth and final time on the second play of overtime, hitting him in the flat for a screen that was blown up by an aggressive reaction from Xavier Rhodes and Blackmon, with the latter punching the ball out of Valdes-Scantling's grasp. DeForest Buckner recovered at Green Bay's 29, all but ensuring the Packers would be going home with a loss.

Valdes-Scantling tweeted a message of gratitude amid adversity afterward, writing "Thank You God. Without failure there is no growth."

"I know he's really hurting right now," Packers coach Matt LaFleur said of Valdes-Scantling after the defeat, again via ESPN. "He made so many plays for us and not only in the pass game but in the run game, stuff that you guys probably don't even notice that we're not getting the yardage that we get if he's not blocking his ass off.

"So I can live with MVS. I've got more confidence in him now than probably ever. I think he continues to get better each and every day. Every time we go out there, he's providing big plays."

Valdes-Scantling later returned to Twitter to say he'd received death threats following the loss, rightfully pointing out the abhorrence of such messages over a sporting event before closing with "My team got my back."

Valdes-Scantling finished with three receptions on six targets for 55 yards, and should also be credited for drawing a pass interference flag on Indianapolis cornerback Rock Ya-Sin that set the Packers up at Indianapolis' 4. Green Bay scored on the next play, taking a 28-14 lead into the half.

"I can live with MVS, and we're going to continue to live with him and just hope that he can continue to get better and better and better," LaFleur said. "And I've got all the confidence in the world in him."

Related Content

news

What to watch for in Rams-Buccaneers on 'Monday Night Football'

Both the Rams and Bucs differ in several key ways from 2019, but one way they've remained the same is in the amount of disruptors that'll be looking to make a statement in prime time. Here are four storylines to watch for when the Rams and Bucs clash on MNF.
news

Ezekiel Elliott: Cowboys 'right where we need to be' in NFC East

With the Cowboys and Washington earning Ws on Sunday and the Eagles losing, the entirety of the four-team NFC East has three wins apiece. "We never thought we were out of it," Ezekiel Elliott said of the division race.
news

Lamar Jackson on Ravens' loss to Titans: 'It looked like that team wanted it more than us'

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson said they took their foot off the pedal against the Titans and Tennessee wanted it more than them.
news

Ben Roethlisberger says Steelers not chasing 16-0: 'We're chasing Lombardis'

Pittsburgh moved to 10-0 with Sunday's 27-3 win over the hapless Jaguars. It's the first time in franchise history the club opened a season with 10 wins, and it is the only team to reach 10-0 in the last five years. 
news

Jets RB Frank Gore on possible 0-16 season: 'I can't go out like that'

Frank Gore knows the end of his 16-year NFL career is near. The thought of going out winless as a member of the Jets, however, is a nonstarter.
news

Andy Reid on winning drive: 'I've got Pat Mahomes, you give me a minute and a half, and I'm pretty good'

Down 31-28 with 1:43 left, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes guided a seven-play, 75-yard drive, culminating in a 22-yard touchdown pass to a wide-open ﻿Travis Kelce﻿.
news

Alex Smith earns first win as starter in 742 days: 'Another thing I never thought I'd be doing again'

Washington's 20-9 win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday marked Alex Smith's first victory as a starting quarterback since Week 10, 2018, the weekend before the brutal leg injury that almost ended his career. 
news

Pederson: 'No questions about' Carson Wentz remaining Eagles starter

Carson Wentz struggled again, this time in a 22-17 loss to the Cleveland Browns. However, coach Doug Pederson isn't thinking about replacing the quarterback as his starter. 
news

Brian Flores says Tua Tagovailoa benched for performance, will start for Dolphins next week

Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores told reporters following Sunday's loss to the Broncos that rookie QB Tua Tagovailoa was benched for performance reasons but would start next week.
news

NFL community sends well wishes to Bengals QB Joe Burrow following knee injury

Bengals rookie QB Joe Burrow suffered a serious knee injury Sunday against Washington. Many in the NFL community took to social media to send their best wishes to the top pick of the 2020 draft.
news

Sean Payton retweets ex-Falcons WR Roddy White's Taysom Hill barb after Saints' win

After Taysom Hill led the Saints to a win over the Falcons in place of Drew Bress, coach Sean Payton retweeted a critical tweet of Hill from former Falcons WR Roddy White. The coach's Twitter move went viral.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL