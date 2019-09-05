Packers stuff Trubisky, Bears in low-scoring opener

The Packers had a staggering negative-12 yards of total offense in the first stanza of play -- the fewest for the franchise in a quarter since 1994. And then boom, Rodgers and Green Bay raced up the field to open the second quarter. Looking more like the sandlot version of Rodgers than a quarterback in a new offense, he chucked a first-down toss over the middle to Marquez Valdes-Scantling for a 47-yard game-turning gain. Then a nine-yard completion. Then a 10-yard completion. And then Rodgers looked to basically throw a jump ball into the end zone and Jimmy Graham came down with an eight-yard touchdown and a 6-3 lead. The score came in the second quarter, but it held as the game-winner.