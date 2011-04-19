Packers, Steelers well positioned for Super Bowl rematch

The presumed soft spots in the Steelers' schedule are road games against the Arizona Cardinals (Week 7) and San Francisco 49ers (Week 15), and a home encounter with the Tennessee Titans (Week 5). The Steelers are on the road for three of their first four games, but as long as they still have Ben Roethlisberger at quarterback and one of the NFL's most dominant defenses, they're a logical choice to again go the distance.