Packers stay busy, in shape while waiting for lockout to end

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Several Packers players are keeping in shape elsewhere while banned on starting the team's offseason workout program at their home base.
Labor talks broke down about a month ago between the players and owners, who imposed the lockout.
Cornerback Tramon Williams told the Green Bay Press-Gazette that he has stayed in Houston and spent more time with his wife and 6-month-old son.
"I've got my little guy, it's been a blessing in disguise for me, just to be home with him," said Williams, who along with 10 other Packers threw out the opening pitch at the Milwaukee Brewers' home opener Monday. "That's why I'm not worrying about (the lockout) too much."
Attorneys for some NFL players appeared in U.S. District Court on Wednesday to argue that the lockout should be lifted.
Running back Ryan Grant has been working out in New Jersey and has tentative plans to spend time in Florida to work out with some acquaintances, including teammate Nick Collins.
"You get more time with your family, you get more time to do what you need to do from an offseason standpoint," Grant said.
Collins said he has become a "gym rat" in Orlando, Fla., and he has been boxing twice per week.
"I'm getting in great shape," Collins said. "It's about time to get on that field after a while, do some work on the field, maybe in a week or two."
"We don't want to take a step back," he said. "We want to keep going forward."
Tight end Andrew Quarless said team members receive regular email updates about the labor situation from older players such as John Kuhn and Mark Tauscher.
Quarless has been working out in his hometown, New York.
"It's been kind of tough for me, just being my first year, just my first offseason," he said. "I'm kind of not really knowing what's going on too much."
Quarless believes the sides will settle their differences.
"All I can do is really stay in shape and be ready when that phone rings," he said.
