Around the NFL

Packers' Sitton: 'I'd have rather not made the playoffs'

Published: Jan 19, 2015 at 05:42 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Aaron Rodgers said glumly that the better team Sunday didn't win following the Green Bay Packers' monumental collapse against the Seattle Seahawks.

As Packers players cleaned out their belonging in the locker room Monday, Pro Bowl left guard Josh Sitton took the morose a step further, saying he'd rather have missed the playoff altogether than lose in that fashion.

"Anytime you feel like you should have won, it's tough to get over," he said, per ESPN Wisconsin. "And when it's the last one, it's very difficult to get over. You feel like it's a waste of seven, eight months. What's the point of getting this far? I'd have rather not even made the playoffs."

Sitton -- adding he'd have also preferred a blowout to the late-game gut punch -- lamented the Packers' missed opportunities that led directly to the Seahawks' comeback.

"We kicked their ass up and down the field all day," Sitton said. "And there's no reason we shouldn't have won the game. Literally one of 10 plays you can pick that if we get it, we win the game. It's frustrating when you should have won the game and you're the better team. And I thought we were the better team all day except for three minutes."

Alas, the Packers didn't make those plays, while Russell Wilson and the Seahawks conjured what seemed like magic.

While Sitton's missing the playoffs comment seems a bit melodramatic, it was clearly a game the Packers and their fans will seethe about for a long, long, long time.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast recaps Championship Sunday, and breaks down the Seahawks' historic comeback against the Packers. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Jets CB Sauce Gardner (concussion) downgraded to out for Sunday's game against Eagles

The New York Jets downgraded cornerback Sauce Gardner to out due to a concussion, meaning the 2-3 Jets will have to take on the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles with an even more patchwork secondary.
news

49ers TE George Kittle fined $13,659 for T-shirt reveal during win over Cowboys

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle was fined $13,659 by the NFL for revealing a T-shirt he wore under his uniform during last Sunday night's win over the Dallas Cowboys.
news

Chargers QB Justin Herbert, RB Austin Ekeler off injury report going into Monday night's game vs. Cowboys

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (finger) and running back Austin Ekeler (ankle) are off the team's injury report heading into the Week 6 game against the Dallas Cowboys.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Oct. 14

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

2023 NFL season: Three things to watch for in Ravens-Titans in London

NFL.com's Coral Smith breaks down three things to watch for when the Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans face off in London in a Week 6 showdown.
news

Browns QB Deshaun Watson (right shoulder) ruled out; P.J. Walker to start vs. 49ers

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (shoulder) has been ruled out for Sunday's Week 6 game against the San Francisco 49ers.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Oct. 13

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Giants QB Daniel Jones (neck) ruled out vs. Bills

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (neck) will not play in the team's Week 6 game against the Buffalo Bills, per head coach Brian Daboll.
news

Broncos release pass rusher Frank Clark after no trade materializes

Unable to find a trade partner, the Denver Broncos have released pass rusher Frank Clark.
news

Philadelphia Eagles look to maintain perfect all-time record vs. New York Jets in Week 6

Ahead of Sunday's showdown at MetLife Stadium, the Eagles sit 12-0 all-time against the New York Jets, which is the best win-loss record by one team over another all-time, per NFL Research.
news

Chargers QB Justin Herbert (finger) expects no restrictions on Monday vs. Cowboys

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert doesn't expect the injured finger on his non-throwing hand to affect him in Monday night's showdown with the Dallas Cowboys.
news

Patrick Mahomes on Chiefs' offensive struggles: 'Luckily for us, our defense has been playing great'

The Kansas City Chiefs offense struggled in the red zone on Thursday night but QB Patrick Mahomes was thankful for the defense to step up against the Denver Broncos. 