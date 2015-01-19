Packers' Sitton: 'I'd have rather not made the playoffs'

Aaron Rodgers said glumly that the better team Sunday didn't win following the Green Bay Packers' monumental collapse against the Seattle Seahawks.
As Packers players cleaned out their belonging in the locker room Monday, Pro Bowl left guard Josh Sitton took the morose a step further, saying he'd rather have missed the playoff altogether than lose in that fashion.
"Anytime you feel like you should have won, it's tough to get over," he said, per ESPN Wisconsin. "And when it's the last one, it's very difficult to get over. You feel like it's a waste of seven, eight months. What's the point of getting this far? I'd have rather not even made the playoffs."
"We kicked their ass up and down the field all day," Sitton said. "And there's no reason we shouldn't have won the game. Literally one of 10 plays you can pick that if we get it, we win the game. It's frustrating when you should have won the game and you're the better team. And I thought we were the better team all day except for three minutes."
Alas, the Packers didn't make those plays, while Russell Wilson and the Seahawks conjured what seemed like magic.
While Sitton's missing the playoffs comment seems a bit melodramatic, it was clearly a game the Packers and their fans will seethe about for a long, long, long time.
