Packers sign all 8 picks, 14 undrafted free agents

Published: May 11, 2012 at 09:20 AM

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) - The Packers have signed all eight of their draft choice, including their top pick - linebacker Nick Perry.

The team announced Friday it has also signed second-round defensive end Jerel Worthy, second-round cornerback Casey Hayward, fourth-round defensive tackle Mike Daniels, fourth-round safety Jerron McMillian, fifth-round linebacker Terrell Manning, seventh-round tackle Andrew Datko and seventh-round quarterback B.J. Coleman.

Green Bay also signed 14 undrafted free agents: West Virginia G Don Barclay, Minnesota RB Duane Bennett, Virginia Tech G Jaymes Brooks, Winston-Salem State FB Nic Cooper, San Diego State C Tommie Draheim, Wake Forest TE Cameron Ford, Minnesota TE Eric Lair, Holy Cross T Mike McCabe, Tulane LB Dezman Moses, South Dakota State WR Dale Moss, Vanderbilt S Sean Richardson, Buffalo WR Marcus Rivers, Southern Utah CB Dion Turner and USC RB Marc Tyler.

