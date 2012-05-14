Packers sign 5 tryout players, waive T Campbell

Published: May 14, 2012 at 11:30 AM

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) - The Green Bay Packers have signed tackle Shea Allard, wide receiver Jarrett Boykin, guard Grant Cook, wide receiver Curenski Gilleylen and cornerback Otis Merrill.

All five players had a tryout in the team's rookie orientation camp this past weekend.

Allard is a 6-5, 305-pound tackle out of Delaware, Boykin is a 6-2, 218-pound wide receiver from Virginia Tech, Cook is a 6-4, 318-pound guard from Arkansas, Gilleylen is a 5-11, 213-pound wide receiver/I-back from Nebraska and Merrill is a 5-11, 188-pound cornerback from Illinois State. Merrill previously played one season at Wisconsin.

The Packers also waived tackle Chris Campbell.

