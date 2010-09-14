Packers set to square off against Bills

Aaron Rodgers could have a big game.

The storyline
A consensus Super Bowl pick (the Packers) hosts a consensus first overall draft pick contender (the Bills).

Why you should watch
PackersPro Bowl quarterback Aaron Rodgers could go for 400-plus passing yards this week against Buffalo. Bills quarterback Trent Edwards, meanwhile, might break triple digits.

Did you know?
Wideout Lee Evans ranks third in Bills franchise history with 5,390 receiving yards. ... Buffalo is 14-3 when cornerback Terrence McGee has an interception. ... Rodgers has three-plus touchdowns passes in three straight games against the AFC. ... Green Bay safety Nick Collins has 13 interceptions since 2008 -- the most for any safety in the league over that span.

