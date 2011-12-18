Packers rule out injured RB Starks for matchup with Chiefs

Running back James Starks will not play Sunday as the Green Bay Packers look to advance to 14-0 when they take on the Kansas City Chiefs.
Starks had been listed as questionable as he continues to deal with a knee injury that sidelined him last week against the Oakland Raiders.
Starks practiced on a limited basis this week and had been listed as questionable for the Chiefs game.
With Brandon Saine sidelined by a concussion, Green Bay's running duties will fall to Ryan Grant and John Kuhn.
The Packers also will be without wide receiver Greg Jennings, who sprained his left ankle against the Raiders.