Packers rookie WR Christian Watson shines again in latest Green Bay loss

Watson is beginning to gain the trust of Aaron Rodgers, as evidenced by the scramble-drill TD in the first quarter when the QB caught the Titans with too many men on the field. Later, the rookie used his smooth speed to gain separation in the red zone for his second score.

After struggling through injuries and drops early in the season, the light has clicked for Watson. After the loss, Rodgers noted that the rookie earned more targets and trust.

"He made the over-the-shoulder catch (last game) and it opened up a whole new world of confidence for him," Rodgers said. "We caught them with too many on the field, and I gave him a trust ball. Threw it up in the back of the end zone and he came down with it. He's playing with a lot of confidence. You look at the week of practice prior to last Sunday, he had many drops -- really throughout practices for the season. The last few days, no drops. He caught everything today. Yes, we have to get him the ball more."