Packers rookie RB Starks lifts struggling ground game

"This kid was coming in here early and leaving late, studying film and making sure he was raring to go," Bennett said. "Like I said, it was about making the most of his opportunity. And he was excited to get out there and play with his teammates. He kept talking about going down and complimenting the offensive line for the job they were doing, I mean, when you see a young kid that in tune, making sure that he thanked his teammates, that's what it's all about."