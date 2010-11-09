Packers rookie RB Starks activated from PUP list

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- The Green Bay Packers have activated rookie running back James Starks from the physically unable-to-perform list.
Starks is a sixth-round draft pick out of the University of Buffalo who has not played in a game since his junior year in college. Starks missed his senior season because of a shoulder injury and has been sidelined with a hamstring injury since August.
Starks is Buffalo's all-time rushing leader with 3,140 yards in three seasons.
The team has waived linebacker Robert Francois and released safety Michael Greco from the practice squad.
Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press