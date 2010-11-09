Packers rookie RB Starks activated from PUP list

Published: Nov 09, 2010 at 10:44 AM

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- The Green Bay Packers have activated rookie running back James Starks from the physically unable-to-perform list.

Starks is a sixth-round draft pick out of the University of Buffalo who has not played in a game since his junior year in college. Starks missed his senior season because of a shoulder injury and has been sidelined with a hamstring injury since August.

Starks is Buffalo's all-time rushing leader with 3,140 yards in three seasons.

The team has waived linebacker Robert Francois and released safety Michael Greco from the practice squad.

