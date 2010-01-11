Packers' Rodgers worried about his mistakes, not facemask no-call

Published: Jan 11, 2010 at 08:59 AM

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is downplaying a potential facemask penalty that wasn't called on the decisive play of Sunday's overtime playoff loss at Arizona.

There's always going to be one or two plays in the game where you wonder should there be a call, shouldn't there be a call, but those are out of my control," Rodgers told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. "The things I worry about are the things I can control. I made some mistakes in the game. Those are the ones I'm thinking about. Not a potential facemask on that."

Kampman's future unclear

Aaron Kampman said Monday that he's ahead

of schedule in his knee rehabilitation. So, will he be

a Packer next season? His answer: "We'll see what happens." More ...

With the Packers facing third-and-6 on the first series of overtime, Cardinals cornerback Michael Adams blitzed Rodgers and knocked the ball out of the quarterback's grasp. The ball bounced off Rodgers' foot and into the hands of linebacker Karlos Dansby, who ran in for a touchdown to give Arizona a 51-45 victory.

Adams appeared to grab Rodgers' facemask on the play, but officials didn't throw a flag. Rodgers didn't complain Monday, saying he was more concerned about his own mistakes.

The NFL issued an explanation of the rule, noting that "twisting, turning or pulling" the facemask is a 15-yard penalty, but the penalty for an "incidental" grab of the facemask was eliminated before the 2008 season.

Rodgers believed the Packers had an opportunity to win the game before that. Rodgers had wide receiver Greg Jennings wide open on the first play from scrimmage in overtime, but the quarterback overthrew him.

"The one play I was thinking about laying in bed was the first play of overtime," Rodgers said. "Unfortunately, just missed Greg on that one that could have ended the game. But they made a play in overtime, you have to give them credit for that."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Bears to start QB Nick Foles vs. Seahawks; Justin Fields (ankle) questionable to play

An ankle injury to Justin Fields has forced the Bears to turn back to ﻿Nick Foles for Week 16.
news

Colts place guard Quenton Nelson on reserve/COVID-19 list ahead of Cardinals game

The Colts may have to try to extend their recent hot streak without another key lineman. Indianapolis placed ﻿Quenton Nelson﻿ on the reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced Friday.
news

NFL Week 16 bold predictions: Cooper Kupp, Justin Jefferson show out; Bills exact revenge on Patriots

Will Cooper Kupp and Justin Jefferson continue to produce at a record-setting pace when the Rams and Vikings face off? Can the Bills exact revenge against the Patriots? NFL Network analysts make bold predictions for Week 16 of the 2021 NFL season.
news

NFL Offensive Player Rankings, Week 16: Tom Brady drops out of top five; Cooper Kupp in

There's been a shuffle in the top five of David Carr's top 15 offensive player rankings. Who's in? Who's out? And how does the rest of the pecking order shake out.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW