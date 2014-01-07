Packers receiver James Jones set to test free agency

Published: Jan 07, 2014 at 05:25 AM
Chris Wesseling

Around the NFL Writer

The last time James Jones reached free agency, he returned to the Green Bay Packers after drawing scant interest on the open market.

With his contract expiring again in two months, Jones is ready to see if his value has increased.

"People know what I can do. I'm excited about it," Jones said Monday, via the Green Bay Press Gazette. "Like I said, I would love to come back. A-Rod's my guy. We've got a great group of receivers and would love to come back and play with those dudes. I've been here for seven years, it's not like I've only been here for three years and now I'm a free agent. Shoot, I dang near spent my whole career here, so I would love to finish here."

Jones is coming off a disappointing season after leading the NFL with 14 receiving touchdowns in 2012.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel's Bob McGinn pointed out that Jones "struggled to separate" from coverage in the playoff loss to the 49ers, with the Journal Sentinel's Lori Nickel reporting that the wide receiver played with two broken ribs. We've noticed Jones' lack of separation and inability to make tough plays in traffic ever since his October PCL sprain.

With an offseason to rest, there's reason to believe Jones will regain his 2012 form as an explosive catch-and-run threat with the ability to come down with the ball in tight spaces.

General manager Ted Thompson won't overspend to keep Jones now that Jarrett Boykin has emerged as a viable No. 3 receiver. Since he's not looking to break the bank, it's conceivable that Jones will return to Green Bay after hitting the market.

"I'm not one of those guys who sits at home and says I'm worth $30, $40 million," Jones said. "We'll see what happens when the market comes and guys start making offers -- if they start making offers. We don't even know. We're sitting here talking about free agency. I could be going to Canada, you never know. So we'll see what happens."

