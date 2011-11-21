Packers RB Starks' status unclear after spraining knee vs. Bucs

Published: Nov 21, 2011 at 07:08 AM

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Running back James Starks has a sprained knee and a sore ankle, and the Green Bay Packers aren't sure if they'll have him back in time for their Thanksgiving Day game at Detroit.

Starks injured his knee late during the fourth quarter of Sunday's victory over Tampa Bay. The Packers did not practice Monday, and Starks likely would not have been able to go if they did.

Packers coach Mike McCarthy said the injury isn't as bad as it initially appeared to be and is holding out hope that Starks might be able to practice Tuesday.

"He tested out well, and he has a chance to possibly do something on the field," McCarthy said. "That's our plan with him."

Facing a quick turnaround to play a physical Detroit team that beat them at Ford Field late last season, the Packers need a couple of key players to heal up quickly.

Wide receiver Greg Jennings has a bruised knee, but McCarthy said he may be able to practice Tuesday. And with left tackle Chad Clifton already out with a hamstring injury, backup Marshall Newhouse has a knee injury, although McCarthy didn't seem particularly concerned about it.

But Starks might be the biggest injury concern. Fellow running back Ryan Grant said Starks is generally in good spirits, a potential indication that he won't be out for very long.

"I expect him to be OK," Grant said. "Spirits are always a good bet in general. If a player's in good spirits, it's positive."

Copyright 2011 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

VIDEO: A Super Bowl LVI Edition of NFL Presents: COVID Lessons and Outlook

NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills moderated a webinar to discuss key decisions the NFL made during the 2021 season, what the league has learned about COVID, and what the future of the pandemic may look like for 2022 and beyond.
news

Aaron Donald says he'll return if Rams bring back Odell Beckham, Von Miller: 'We bring everybody back, I'm back'

A lot of the post-Super Bowl LVI discussion has centered on Aaron Donald's future. Could the star defenders return to Los Angeles hinge on a few free agent decisions?
news

New Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell sees 'very talented roster' in Minnesota

Are the Vikings ready to compete for a title in 2022? New head coach Kevin O'Connell told reporters Thursday that he sees a "very talented roster" in Minnesota.
news

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott happy to 'help the team make decisions' this offseason

For the first time in years, Dak Prescott doesn't have to fret about his contract status as we enter an offseason. Now, with his fresh $160 million contract, he's able to put his mind power to work in other ways.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW