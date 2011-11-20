Packers RB Starks exits late with sprained knee vs. Bucs

Published: Nov 20, 2011 at 08:13 AM

Green Packers running back James Starks suffered a sprained right knee late in Sunday's 35-26 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Packers coach Mike McCarthyconfirmed the injury during his postgame news conference Sunday, adding more would be known after Starks had further testing Monday.

Starks was injured during the fourth quarter when he was bent over backwards in a pileup after a short run and his legs were caught underneath a defender. He had to be helped off the field by trainers and wasn't able to put much weight on his right leg. 

Starks was the Packers' leading rusher against the Bucs with 38 yards on 11 carries, and had six receptions for 53 yards.

McCarthy said wide receiver Greg Jennings, who suffered a shin bruise, would be fine.

