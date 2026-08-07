Packers RB MarShawn Lloyd's backflip shows he's finally healthy
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Green Bay Packers running back MarShawn Lloyd's lengthy injury history since being selected in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft creates hesitancy about projecting his role in 2026.
The 25-year-old has played in a single game in two years due to a litany of injuries. However, Lloyd is as healthy as he’s been during his pro career, and pushing for a significant role behind Josh Jacobs.
On Thursday, with Jacobs sitting out practice, Lloyd took the bulk of the first-team reps. After catching a touchdown pass, the running back did a backflip that caught the attention of coach Matt LaFleur, who sauntered over to the running back for a chat.
"He said it was cool, but he said let's not do that," Lloyd said of his coach’s message, via the team's official website. "If he says it's over, it's over."
Lloyd noted that he’s been doing backflips since he was six years old. LaFleur previously nixed receiver Christian Watson -- who also has an injury history -- doing backflips. The Packers coach, like many, doesn’t see the upside in a risky celebration.
“It’s dicey,” quarterback Jordan Love concurred. “I can’t do it myself. So it’s scary. You don’t want anything to go wrong, but if you can do it, you can do it.”
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The backflip celebration looks cool until an awkward landing turns into a sprained ankle or something worse. The upside simply isn’t there, particularly with a player like Lloyd who hasn’t been able to stay healthy under normal circumstances.
This offseason, the USC product has finally been able to stay on the field and flashed some of the skill that made him a third-rounder. He’s set to be the primary backup to Jacobs, putting him one injury away from a massive role; Jacobs also has a lingering off-field issue that has yet to be resolved.
After not adding any RB depth this offseason, the Packers are counting on Lloyd staying healthy.
“Every time he’s gotten an opportunity, when he’s been healthy and he’s out there, he’s been impactful," general manaher Brian Gutekunst said Thursday, per the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. "And he’s continuing to do that. I’m excited for him. Again, very early. We’ve got a long way to go, but when he’s out there he’s making plays, and he’s turning heads.
“He always kind of has done that since he’s been here when he’s been able to be out there.”
The hope is Lloyd will finally be able to stay out there.