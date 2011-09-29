Packers RB Grant eager, but unlikely to play vs. Broncos

Published: Sep 29, 2011 at 11:08 AM

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Ryan Grant spent all of last season trying to get back on the field. Now that he's there, he doesn't want to leave -- even with a bruised kidney.

The Green Bay Packers running back is unlikely to play Sunday against the Denver Broncos after sustaining the injury late in the Packers' 27-17 victory against the Chicago Bears.

"I feel fine," said Grant, who left Soldier Field in an ambulance as a precaution following his 17-carry, 92-yard performance Sunday. "I guess that doesn't mean anything."

After missing the team's run to the Super Bowl with a season-ending ankle injury in the 2010 opener at Philadelphia, Grant was the Packers' starting running back in name only during the first two games this year. In those two games combined, second-year back James Starks -- the savior of the running game late last season -- played 82 snaps to Grant's 32; while Starks gained 142 yards on 21 carries, Grant carried 15 times for 65 yards.

Against the Bears, Grant got an opportunity and ran with it. He had six runs of double-digit yards and two more 9-yarders, shining on plays designed for his one-cut-and-go running style. Starks carried 11 times for 5 net yards and lost a fumble.

"It's definitely frustrating," Grant said. "I think it's even harder because of me sitting out so many games last year. I don't want to miss a game at all. But I kind of have no say in this. It is what it is."

Copyright 2011 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2022 NFL season kickoff: Four things to watch for in Bills-Rams prime-time game

The 2022 NFL regular season is here! NFL.com's Eric Edholm breaks down four things to watch for when the Buffalo Bills take on the Los Angeles Rams to kick off the season Thursday night at SoFi Stadium.

news

NFL Week 1 underdogs: Can Rams open with victory over Bills? Cowboys to top Bucs?

Can the defending champion Rams open with a victory over the Super Bowl-hopeful Bills? Will Dallas down Tom Brady and the Bucs in a rematch of last season's kickoff game? Nick Shook spotlights five underdogs who can knock off favorites in Week 1 of the 2022 regular season.

news

NFL QB Index, Week 1: Ranking all 32 starters entering 2022 season

Marc Sessler ranks all 32 starting quarterbacks heading into the 2022 NFL season. Where does Tom Brady land entering Year 23? Is Russell Wilson in the top 10 as he begins a new chapter with the Broncos?

news

Jets QB Joe Flacco to start vs. Ravens; Zach Wilson (knee) out until at least Week 4 vs. Steelers

Joe Flacco will start at quarterback for the New York Jets in their season opener against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday, per sources.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE