Packers RB Grant eager, but unlikely to play vs. Broncos

After missing the team's run to the Super Bowl with a season-ending ankle injury in the 2010 opener at Philadelphia, Grant was the Packers' starting running back in name only during the first two games this year. In those two games combined, second-year back James Starks -- the savior of the running game late last season -- played 82 snaps to Grant's 32; while Starks gained 142 yards on 21 carries, Grant carried 15 times for 65 yards.