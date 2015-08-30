Packers' Randall Cobb suffers minor AC joint sprain

The Green Bay Packers were dealt one of the cruelest blows of the preseason when Jordy Nelson tore his ACL last week. The injury bug continued to be a problem Saturday night.
Packers receiver Randall Cobb suffered an AC joint sprain in his shoulder, NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday, per a source informed of his situation. Rapoport added that, although the injury is considered minor, there is no word on whether Cobb will be ready to play Week 1.
Cobb left with a shoulder injury after getting tackled along the sideline during the first quarter of the team's game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Packers versatile starting defensive back Micah Hyde was carted off the field with what the team later reported was a neck injury. Green Bay's starting right tackle Bryan Bulaga also left with an ankle injury.
The severity of Bulaga's injury remain unknown, but we wouldn't blame Packers fans for worrying; Bulaga has had a string of injuries as a pro. One good sign: Bulaga remained in uniform and was seen on the bench smiling with his teammates.