Packers' Randall Cobb: 'I want to win championships'

The wideout agreed to a four-year, $40 million contract. Cobb told the team's official website that returning to Green Bay was all about winning.
"I want championships," Cobb said. "At the end of the day, I want to win championships. I feel like being in this offense and this organization was the best place for me to have the opportunity for me to win championships. That's my goal day-in and day-out to get those rings. I'm going to do everything in my power to help this team get to that position."
Just 24, Cobb will hit the free-agent market again when he's 28 and should be in for another huge payday.
That potential second massive contract was contingent on being productive in the short term. Cobb admitted in a phone conversation with ESPN Wisconsin's Jason Wilde that quarterback Aaron Rodgers' presence was a big reason he wanted to remain in Green Bay.
"That definitely was a factor," Cobb said of the two-time NFL MVP. "Like I've stated many times, I think Aaron's going to go down as the greatest quarterback in the history of the game. To be able to play with him four more years, I know it's a blessing. I know how good he is."
The marriage is beneficial to all parties in Wisconsin. Rodgers' production would have been hindered without Cobb, with whom the quarterback has created a mind-meld. Cobb likely wouldn't have had the potential to put up such gaudy numbers and win Super Bowls with many of the other teams who were chasing him on the open market.
Sometimes in life there is no better situation than the one you are already in.
