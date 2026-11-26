Buoyed by staunch defense and a career night from Blake Corum, the Rams were winners on a Wednesday night.

Corum, on his 26th birthday, ran for a career-best 184 yards and a score on a workhorse night as Los Angeles defeated Green Bay in a key game for both squads' playoff aspirations on Thanksgiving Eve.

Packers edge Micah Parsons had a sack in his long-awaited return and the Green Bay defense played well, but the L.A. D won the night, forcing three takeaways while the Rams offense dominated time of possession.

Los Angeles won its fifth in a row and the Packers lost their second straight.