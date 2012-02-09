Packers raise prices between $3 and $5 per ticket

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) - The Green Bay Packers are raising prices between $3 and $5 per ticket for the 2012 season.

Tickets in Lambeau Field's end-zone sections will increase $3 to $72 per game, tickets from the 20-yard line to the end zone will increase $4 to $80, and tickets between the 20s will increase $5 to $92. Suite tickets also will increase $5 to $92.

"For the Packers, ticket revenue continues be an important component of our ability to remain financially competitive with the other 31 NFL teams," Packers president and CEO Mark Murphy said Thursday in a letter to season ticket holders. "Our goal each year is to be at the league average in terms of our ticket prices. This increase maintains our position near the league average."

The team's season-ticket waiting list currently stands at approximately 96,000.

The Packers have made the playoffs three years in a row, following up on their Super Bowl victory with a 15-1 regular season and a loss to the New York Giants in the divisional round of the playoffs.

In his letter, Murphy also updated ticket holders on the Lambeau Field expansion project, which includes a new sound system, two new video boards, 6,700 additional seats in the south end zone, two new gates and a new concession sales system. The project will be completed in time for the 2013 season. The video boards are expected to be in place for 2012.

"Our investment in the stadium will continue to provide value to the top-rated game-day experience at Lambeau Field," Murphy said.

The Packers are funding the $143 million expansion project partly through a stock sale, and have sold more than 250,000 shares at a cost of $250 each - even though the stock's value will not go up and there are no dividends. Stockholders get voting rights and can attend annual meetings.

The Packers are the NFL's only publicly owned team.

