Packers QB Rodgers wants more respect from Falcons

Published: Oct 06, 2011 at 04:11 AM

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers wasn't interested in trading barbs Wednesday with former teammate Brett Favre. But Rodgers did wag his finger at the Atlanta Falcons, the Packers' Week 5 opponent and a familiar foe.

Rodgers said Wednesday he didn't appreciate comments from the Falcons after they lost to the Packers in last year's NFC Divisonal Playoffs, calling them "borderline disrespectful."

"We were a better team than those guys," wide receiver Roddy White said after the Falcons' 48-21 loss, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. "We went out there, and we didn't perform at our highest level."

Rodgers didn't single out White's remarks during a conference call, but he said he was upset with what he heard after the game.

"I don't care to expand a whole lot on that," Rodgers said. "I just think that some of the general comments that I heard that that game was kind of a fluke, maybe. I would just say that I think you need to respect your opponents. We definitely respect the Falcons. ... I just felt like that maybe the respect level, just as far as those comments were concerned, maybe weren't there at times."

