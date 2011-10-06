Packers QB Rodgers wants more respect from Falcons

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers wasn't interested in trading barbs Wednesday with former teammate Brett Favre. But Rodgers did wag his finger at the Atlanta Falcons, the Packers' Week 5 opponent and a familiar foe.
"We were a better team than those guys," wide receiver Roddy White said after the Falcons' 48-21 loss, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. "We went out there, and we didn't perform at our highest level."
Rodgers didn't single out White's remarks during a conference call, but he said he was upset with what he heard after the game.
"I don't care to expand a whole lot on that," Rodgers said. "I just think that some of the general comments that I heard that that game was kind of a fluke, maybe. I would just say that I think you need to respect your opponents. We definitely respect the Falcons. ... I just felt like that maybe the respect level, just as far as those comments were concerned, maybe weren't there at times."