Packers QB Rodgers deals with sore shoulder after NFC title win

Published: Jan 24, 2011 at 12:28 PM

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Packers coach Mike McCarthy said quarterback Aaron Rodgers' shoulder is sore after he was hit during Sunday's NFC Championship Game victory over the Chicago Bears.

McCarthy didn't seem overly concerned Monday, saying every player has bumps and bruises at this point in the season. The Packers will play the Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl XLV in two weeks.

Rodgers appeared to take a shot on his right shoulder from Bears defensive back Danieal Manning during the quarterback's 1-yard touchdown run in the first quarter of Sunday's game.

And McCarthy said Rodgers wasn't affected by what appeared to be a helmet-to-helmet hit by Bears defensive lineman Julius Peppers later in the game. Rodgers has sustained two concussions this season.

Copyright 2011 by The Associated Press

