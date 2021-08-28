Around the NFL

Packers QB Jordan Love starts preseason finale vs. Bills

Published: Aug 28, 2021 at 12:33 PM
After being sidelined for a week because of injury, Jordan Love is set to return to the Packers' lineup.

The second-year signal-caller will start Saturday's preseason finale against the Bills, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported, per sources familiar with the situation.

With this being the last game action he'll see before handing the reins back to Aaron Rodgers, the 22-year-old Love should be afforded plenty of reps against a majority of the Bills' starters.

Love was held out of last week's contest against the Jets due to a minor shoulder strain. He returned to practice on Monday and, from the looks of it, demonstrated he would be ready to go against Buffalo. Matt LaFleur told reporters earler in the week that Love could play into the third quarter.

Should this still be LaFleur's plan, Love will have ample time to again showcase his skills to the Green Bay faithful while seeing if he can hold his own against Josh Allen (albeit in limited action) in a matchup that could provide a peek into what the future may hold with him under center for marquee QB battles.

