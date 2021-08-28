Packers QB Jordan Love starts preseason finale vs. Bills

After being sidelined for a week because of injury, Jordan Love is set to return to the Packers' lineup.

The second-year signal-caller will start Saturday's preseason finale against the Bills, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported, per sources familiar with the situation.

With this being the last game action he'll see before handing the reins back to Aaron Rodgers, the 22-year-old Love should be afforded plenty of reps against a majority of the Bills' starters.

Love was held out of last week's contest against the Jets due to a minor shoulder strain. He returned to practice on Monday and, from the looks of it, demonstrated he would be ready to go against Buffalo. Matt LaFleur told reporters earler in the week that Love could play into the third quarter.