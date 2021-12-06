Packers QB Jordan Love placed on reserve/COVID-19 list

The Green Bay Packers have more COVID-19 issues at the QB position.

The team announced Monday that it placed backup quarterback ﻿Jordan Love﻿ on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Love is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, which indicates he tested positive as only unvaccinated players can be deemed close contacts. Love must now isolate, but is eligible to rejoin the team if he remains symptom free and has two negative tests at least 24 hours apart.

The backup quarterback started the Packers' Week 9 loss to Kansas City, which Aaron Rodgers missed after testing positive for COVID-19.