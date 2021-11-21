Packers QB Aaron Rodgers (toe) will start vs. Vikings

A toe injury limited Aaron Rodgers all week, but it will not keep him off the field Sunday.
The Packers quarterback will start against the Vikings despite dealing with the painful injury, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.
Pelissero added that the toe issue limited Rodgers to only about 15 reps in practice on Friday; he did not practice on Wednesday and Thursday and was officially listed as questionable on the final injury report.
With Rodgers slated to start, Green Bay hopes his injury will improve with rest at the Week 13 bye, which will take place following a Week 12 road clash with the Rams.