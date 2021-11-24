Packers QB Aaron Rodgers: 'I have a fractured toe', surgery an option

"I mentioned yesterday that it's worse than a turf toe and it must be a bone issue. I can't believe I have to again come on the air and talk about my medical information. But yeah, I have a fractured toe," Rodgers said. "I've never heard of COVID toe before. I have no lesions on my feet. It's just a classic case of disinformation. It's surprising coming from what used to be a reputable journalistic institution. That's the world we live in these days."

Rodgers said he injured the toe while working out during his time in quarantine and could necessitate surgery.

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said Wednesday that Rodgers would be evaluated day to day. The Packers play host to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, then have a bye week before a Week 14 home game against the Chicago Bears.

"Didn't think it was what it was until I got to the facility on Saturday before the game and got X-rayed when I got cleared," Rodgers added. "It's just about pain management. There's surgical options as well that wouldn't involve missing time. I'll definitely look into all options during the bye week."