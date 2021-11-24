Around the NFL

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers: 'I have a fractured toe', surgery an option

Published: Nov 24, 2021 at 04:03 PM
Headshot_Author_Chase_Goodbread_1400x1000
Chase Goodbread

Original Content Writer

No, Aaron Rodgers doesn't have "COVID toe", but the Green Bay Packers quarterback is dealing with a fractured toe that isn't expected to cost him any playing time.

Rodgers' digit first became an issue when he was listed with a toe injury following his return from the COVID-19 list, an injury that limited him in practice prior to the Packers' Week 11 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. He joked on The Pat McAfee Show about "COVID toe," leading to speculation -- and a report in The Wall Street Journal -- that the injury was somehow related to the positive COVID-19 test that kept him off the field in a Week 9 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Indeed, COVID toe is apparently a real affliction, but not one from which Rodgers says he's suffering.

At his Wednesday news conference, Rodgers even propped up his foot to put the toe in question on display.

"I mentioned yesterday that it's worse than a turf toe and it must be a bone issue. I can't believe I have to again come on the air and talk about my medical information. But yeah, I have a fractured toe," Rodgers said. "I've never heard of COVID toe before. I have no lesions on my feet. It's just a classic case of disinformation. It's surprising coming from what used to be a reputable journalistic institution. That's the world we live in these days."

Rodgers said he injured the toe while working out during his time in quarantine and could necessitate surgery.

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said Wednesday that Rodgers would be evaluated day to day. The Packers play host to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, then have a bye week before a Week 14 home game against the Chicago Bears.

"Didn't think it was what it was until I got to the facility on Saturday before the game and got X-rayed when I got cleared," Rodgers added. "It's just about pain management. There's surgical options as well that wouldn't involve missing time. I'll definitely look into all options during the bye week."

Bottom line, Rodgers and his COVID-free toe will be suited up when the Packers take on the Rams.

