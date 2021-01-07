Packers QB Aaron Rodgers, Bills QB Josh Allen among Players of the Month

Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner earned AFC Defensive Player of the Month, while Colts running back Jonathan Taylor is the Offensive Rookie of the Month.

As the Colts pushed to the postseason, Buckner showed up in a huge way. Over the last month, Buckner produced 18 tackles, six tackles for a loss, two passes defended, a forced fumble and a whopping seven sacks.

Taylor was also crucial in Indy's run to the playoffs. Over the last five games of the regular season, Taylor tallied eight total touchdowns, including eight on the ground. He rushed for 651 yards, averaging an outstanding 6.7 per carry. Added in were 10 receptions for 72 yards as Taylor averaged 144.6 scrimmage yards per game.

AFC Special Teams Player of the Month went to Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson﻿. He was a perfect 10 for 10 on field goals over the past five games and was 14 for 15 on extra points.