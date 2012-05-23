Packers promote Dorsey, Wolf in front office

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) - The Green Bay Packers have promoted John Dorsey to director of football operations and Eliot Wolf - the son of former Packers general manager Ron Wolf - to director of pro personnel in a series of promotions and hirings by general manager Ted Thompson.

Dorsey previously worked as a college scout and director of college scouting in Green Bay. Wolf is entering his ninth season with the Packers.

Brian Gutekunst has been promoted to director of college scouting and Alonzo Highsmith has been promoted to senior personnel executive.

Sam Seale was promoted to West regional scout, Richmond Williams to area scout and Chad Brinker to pro scout.

The team has hired John Wojciechowski as an area scout, Glenn Cook as a pro scout and Michael Owen as a college scout.

