Packers president: Veteran CB Harris to get Super Bowl ring

Al Harris didn't play a part in the Packers' run to the Super Bowl last season, but the organization has made it clear his past contributions haven't been forgotten.
Packers president Mark Murphy confirmed Thursday that the longtime Green Bay cornerback will receive a Super Bowl ring despite being released by the team during the regular season, the Green Bay Press-Gazette reported.
After learning of the announcement, Packers linebacker Nick Barnett tweeted that the move was a "class act" by the organization.
The Packers released Harris on Nov. 8, cutting short his attempt to return to the field after suffering a serious knee injury the previous November. He began the 2010 season on the physically unable to perform list, but was cut loose when reserve rookie Sam Shields flourished.
Harris started all 102 games he played in for the Packers over seven seasons (2003-09) after being acquired from the Philadelphia Eagles. He had 14 interceptions and 108 passes defensed during his time in Green Bay. He was selected to the Pro Bowl in 2007 and 2008.
The 35-year-old caught on with the Miami Dolphins after his release, but soon landed back on injured reserve for the second straight season.
His exit from Green Bay was a civil one, with Packers general manager Ted Thompson issuing a statement that said Harris "will always be a part of the Packer family."
By issuing Harris a ring, Thompson's words ring true.