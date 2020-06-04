Packers pledge $250K to social justice, racial equality causes

The Green Bay Packers on Thursday released a statement on the rampant police brutality and systemic racism that contributed to the killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and many others.

In the same statement, the team committed to making a financial difference.

The Packers are supporting a desire to bring attention to racism, police brutality, oppression and injustice and bring about change by working with the team's players to make a $250,000 donation "to Wisconsin causes that support social justice and racial equality and announcing donations in the future." Packers president and CEO Mark Murphy and his wife, Laurie, are also supporting the effort with a $250,000 donation to Wisconsin social justice groups.

"The Packers community has been horrified at the killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and so many others," Murphy wrote in the statement. "For their loved ones, the loss must be agonizingly magnified by the fact that if the victims were white, they would likely still be alive. I can't imagine that pain.

"We condemn the systemic racism that has existed forever in this country. We stand with those raising their voices, protesting the injustices and demanding change.

"We must all hold ourselves accountable for the ways, small and large, knowingly and unknowingly, that we have contributed to the injustices. And, without taking away from this most important focus on the Black Lives Matter movement, we can also take this time to dissect our own role in discrimination toward people with differences in gender, gender identity, sexuality, religion, ethnicity, and physical and mental abilities. I will continue to educate myself on these issues and spend more time putting words into practice."