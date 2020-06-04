Around the NFL

Packers pledge $250K to social justice, racial equality causes

Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

The Green Bay Packers on Thursday released a statement on the rampant police brutality and systemic racism that contributed to the killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and many others.

In the same statement, the team committed to making a financial difference.

The Packers are supporting a desire to bring attention to racism, police brutality, oppression and injustice and bring about change by working with the team's players to make a $250,000 donation "to Wisconsin causes that support social justice and racial equality and announcing donations in the future." Packers president and CEO Mark Murphy and his wife, Laurie, are also supporting the effort with a $250,000 donation to Wisconsin social justice groups.

"The Packers community has been horrified at the killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and so many others," Murphy wrote in the statement. "For their loved ones, the loss must be agonizingly magnified by the fact that if the victims were white, they would likely still be alive. I can't imagine that pain.

"We condemn the systemic racism that has existed forever in this country. We stand with those raising their voices, protesting the injustices and demanding change.

"We must all hold ourselves accountable for the ways, small and large, knowingly and unknowingly, that we have contributed to the injustices. And, without taking away from this most important focus on the Black Lives Matter movement, we can also take this time to dissect our own role in discrimination toward people with differences in gender, gender identity, sexuality, religion, ethnicity, and physical and mental abilities. I will continue to educate myself on these issues and spend more time putting words into practice."

The Packers released a video earlier featuring many of the team's players echoing the same message heard often during this time of protest: Enough is enough. It's time for change.

"My hope for the future comes from America's young people, including our players," Murphy said in the statement. "I had the opportunity to visit with some of our players and hear about their experiences. They are emotional and passionate about this issue. They want to make a difference by using their platform to bring attention to racism, police brutality, oppression and injustice, and they want to affect change. This strong commitment was displayed in the video seen today.

"The donations will help, but we also must continue to educate ourselves and live our lives in accordance with what we proclaim on social media. I will do my best to live up to that goal."

