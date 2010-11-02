Packers play host to reeling Cowboys

Aaron Rodgers is second in the NFC with 2,011 passing yards.
(David Stluka / Associated Press)
The storyline
This was supposed to be a preview of the NFC Championship Game, then both teams underachieved in the first half of the season. It's too late for the Cowboys, but a few wins like this could keep them relevant.
Did you know?
Cowboys linebacker DeMarcus Ware leads the NFL with 64.5 sacks since 2006. ... Dallas' Dez Bryant is tied for the rookie lead with five touchdowns. ... Packers signal-caller Aaron Rodgers leads all NFL quarterbacks with three rushing touchdowns. ... Green Bay's Charles Woodson is tied with Champ Bailey for the most interceptions by an active player (47).