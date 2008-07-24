Packers' plans to retire Favre's jersey might be put on hold

Published: Jul 24, 2008 at 01:42 PM

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- With Brett Favre's retirement up in the air, it goes without saying that the Green Bay Packers might have to put off retiring the three-time MVP's jersey.

**Brett Favre**, QB
Green Bay Packers

Height: 6-2

Weight: 222

Experience: 17

Related stories:
» Packers gauge interest in Favre
» Favre retirement timeline
» Prez has 'full confidence' in GM
» Vikings decline comment
» Packers file tampering charges
» Favre tempted to report to camp
» Favre breaks silence

The Packers had scheduled a ceremony to retire Favre's jersey in conjunction with the Sept. 8 season opener against Minnesota at Lambeau Field.

But with Favre now considering playing again in 2008 and locked in a standoff with Packers management about his future in football, Packers president and CEO Mark Murphy acknowledged Thursday that the ceremony might have to be postponed.

"We have not made a decision yet on whether to cancel it," Murphy said, after the Packers' annual shareholders meeting at Lambeau. "But we're coming up to a point where we're going to have to make a decision pretty quickly."

But Murphy said any delay would only be temporary.

"We're going to retire Brett's number at some point," Murphy said. "Regardless of whether it's this year, it'll be sometime in the future. We'll wait and see, but I think it's still enough up in the air that we want to wait and see how things play out."

Favre asked to be released from his contract earlier this month after his sudden desire to unretire was met with lukewarm enthusiasm from the Packers, who committed to moving forward after Favre said a tearful goodbye in March. The Packers have said they have no plans to release Favre -- they hold his rights until his contract expires after the 2010 season -- but haven't commented publicly on a potential trade.

Murphy did, however, hint at the possibility of Favre playing for another team by conjuring the imagine of Joe Montana in a Kansas City Chiefs uniform on Thursday.

"We want to have positive feelings about Brett and the Packers, and we want him to continue to be a part of the Packer family," Murphy said. "I think the way this is handled will be important in terms of how that plays out in the future. But I'm also cognizant of some of the things that have happened in the past with Joe Montana ending his career with the Chiefs, now you look back on it, most people might not remember that he played with the Chiefs. They remember he was a 49er."

Copyright 2008 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Jimmy Garoppolo remains in concussion protocol; Raiders to see how QB progresses through week

﻿Jimmy Garoppolo﻿'s status for Week 4 remains uncertain at the midpoint of the work week. Garoppolo remains in concussion protocol, Raiders coach Josh McDaniels told reporters Wednesday.
news

Move the Sticks: Dominant Michigan pass rushers of the NFL; Lions-Packers 'TNF' preview

Daniel Jeremiah, Bucky Brooks and Rhett Lewis are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks, previewing the "Thursday Night Football" game between the Lions and Packers and reacting the Colorado-Oregon and Ohio State-Notre Dame games this past weekend. 
news

NFL Fantasy 2023 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Defenses for Week 4

Despite allowing 70 points last week, the Broncos' defense ... deserves a spot in your lineup? Check out all of Michael F. Florio's defense starts and sits for Week 4 of the NFL fantasy football season.
news

NFL Fantasy 2023 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Kickers for Week 4

Should you put a former professional soccer player in your lineup? Check out all of Michael F. Florio's kicker starts and sits for Week 4 of the NFL fantasy football season.