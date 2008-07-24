Packers' plans to retire Favre's jersey might be put on hold

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- With Brett Favre's retirement up in the air, it goes without saying that the Green Bay Packers might have to put off retiring the three-time MVP's jersey.
Height: 6-2
Weight: 222
Experience: 17
The Packers had scheduled a ceremony to retire Favre's jersey in conjunction with the Sept. 8 season opener against Minnesota at Lambeau Field.
"We have not made a decision yet on whether to cancel it," Murphy said, after the Packers' annual shareholders meeting at Lambeau. "But we're coming up to a point where we're going to have to make a decision pretty quickly."
But Murphy said any delay would only be temporary.
"We're going to retire Brett's number at some point," Murphy said. "Regardless of whether it's this year, it'll be sometime in the future. We'll wait and see, but I think it's still enough up in the air that we want to wait and see how things play out."
Favre asked to be released from his contract earlier this month after his sudden desire to unretire was met with lukewarm enthusiasm from the Packers, who committed to moving forward after Favre said a tearful goodbye in March. The Packers have said they have no plans to release Favre -- they hold his rights until his contract expires after the 2010 season -- but haven't commented publicly on a potential trade.
Murphy did, however, hint at the possibility of Favre playing for another team by conjuring the imagine of Joe Montana in a Kansas City Chiefs uniform on Thursday.
"We want to have positive feelings about Brett and the Packers, and we want him to continue to be a part of the Packer family," Murphy said. "I think the way this is handled will be important in terms of how that plays out in the future. But I'm also cognizant of some of the things that have happened in the past with Joe Montana ending his career with the Chiefs, now you look back on it, most people might not remember that he played with the Chiefs. They remember he was a 49er."
