Packers planning for 'bigger, stronger' Ty Montgomery

Published: Apr 12, 2018 at 04:13 AM
Heading into the final year of his rookie contract, Green Bay Packers running back Ty Montgomery has one main goal: stay healthy.

After winning the starting running back gig, the 25-year-old missed eight games in 2017 because of rib and wrist injuries and eventually ended the season on IR. Montgomery has sat out 19 of 48 regular-season games in his three-year career.

"I know that I can be a really good football player; I just need to stay healthy," Montgomery said this week, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN. "It's something I haven't been able to do my rookie season and last season. Two seasons before that, I wasn't playing for almost half the season. I'm looking forward to getting one full healthy season under my belt. That'll tell."

This offseason, the Packers dismissed returning Montgomery to receiver, where he began his career. Heading into 2018, Green Bay hopes to have a back better built to take the between-the-tackles pounding.

"He's been there every day, too," coach Mike McCarthy said last month at the NFL's Annual League Meeting. "Looks great. I know (strength and conditioning coordinator) Mark Lovat is excited about where he is. I think you'll see a bigger, stronger Ty Montgomery this year."

Montgomery will have to battle for snaps this season with Jamaal Williams and Aaron Jones, both entering their second season. Montgomery isn't fretting the competition.

"I think it's pretty apparent, with what they were able to do last season after I went out," Montgomery said. "Then, with what I've shown to be able to do, I think it's really apparent how good we can be."

The versatility Montgomery brings can be a headache for defensive coordinators when he's on the field. First and foremost, however, he must stay healthy.

