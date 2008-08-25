Packers place 2007 first-round pick Harrell on PUP list

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- The Green Bay Packers placed defensive tackle Justin Harrell on the physically-unable-to-perform-list Monday and released running back DeShawn Wynn.

Green Bay also cut fullback Ryan Powdrell, wide receiver Chris Francies and offensive lineman Ryan Considine to trim its roster to 75 players before Tuesday's NFL-mandated deadline.

Harrell was the Packers' first-round pick last season but appeared in only seven regular-season games because of injuries. He sat out the first three preseason games this year with a back injury.

After being placed on the reserve/PUP list, Harrell cannot return to the active roster during the first six weeks of the season. After six weeks, Harrell will be eligible to practice with the team for up to three weeks. If the Packers return Harrell to their active roster later in the year, they will have to make another roster move to make room for him.

Wynn started four games as a rookie last season but also has struggled with injuries.

