Packers' Philbin downplays link to Tulane head-coaching job

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Packers offensive coordinator Joe Philbin said Tuesday there's "no substance" to an ESPN report linking him with the head-coaching job at Tulane University.
Philbin said he's "got a great job" in Green Bay and hadn't talked to anybody at Tulane about the job as of Tuesday night.
ESPN reported Monday that Tulane had interest in Philbin.
Philbin has been with the Packers since 2003 and has been the team's offensive coordinator since 2007, although offensive-minded head coach Mike McCarthy calls the plays. Philbin was a graduate assistant at Tulane from 1984 to 1985 and has a master's degree in education from the school.
Bob Toledo resigned as Tulane's coach in October. Assistant Mark Hutson is serving as the Green Wave's interim coach.
