Packers', Patriots' success no surprise in light of winning ways

Greatness also happens when teammates are competitive with one another. We were competitive in New England, at everything from who was the most hydrated to who got the most workouts in and who got there first in the morning. If I was at a workout early and someone else wasn't, I'd leave a note in that person's locker saying, "Hey man, hope the sheets were warm." We did that stuff all the time, and it wasn't taken personally. To be consistently successful, players have to challenge each other -- you see that with teams, right now, like Seattle. It's not contrived; it's natural.