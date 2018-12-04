Around the NFL

Packers part ways with assistant coach Winston Moss

Published: Dec 04, 2018 at 01:57 PM
Jeremy Bergman

Digital Content Editor

Two days after parting ways with head coach Mike McCarthy, the Green Bay Packers have decided to let one of his longtime assistants go as well.

The team announced Tuesday evening that it has fired associate head coach/linebackers Winston Moss.

"We thank Winston for his contributions to the Packers over the past 13 years," Packers interim coach Joe Philbin said in a statement. "We hope for the best for Winston and his family moving forward."

Moss joined the Packers along with McCarthy in 2006 from the New Orleans Saints' staff. Moss was a linebackers coach in Green Bay for 13 seasons and McCarthy's assistant head coach for the last 12. A former NFL linebacker of 11 seasons, Moss has spent 31 years in professional football.

Earlier Tuesday, a Twitter account associated with Moss expressed criticism of McCarthy's firing and suggested that Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers' play must be held accountable.

On Tuesday evening, Moss revealed his time with the Packers, like his mentor's, had run its course.

