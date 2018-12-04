Packers part ways with assistant coach Winston Moss

Two days after parting ways with head coach Mike McCarthy, the Green Bay Packers have decided to let one of his longtime assistants go as well.
The team announced Tuesday evening that it has fired associate head coach/linebackers Winston Moss.
Moss joined the Packers along with McCarthy in 2006 from the New Orleans Saints' staff. Moss was a linebackers coach in Green Bay for 13 seasons and McCarthy's assistant head coach for the last 12. A former NFL linebacker of 11 seasons, Moss has spent 31 years in professional football.
Earlier Tuesday, a Twitter account associated with Moss expressed criticism of McCarthy's firing and suggested that Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers' play must be held accountable.