Packers OT Clifton inactive vs. Browns because of ankle injury

CLEVELAND -- Green Bay Packers starting left tackle Chad Clifton will not play in Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns because of an injured ankle.
Clifton, who missed two games earlier this season because of the injury, will be replaced by T.J. Lang in the Packers' starting lineup. The rookie will try to protect quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who already has been sacked an NFL-high 25 times this season.
Green Bay also is without center Jason Spitz, who missed last week's game with back spasms. Scott Wells is starting in Spitz's place.
The Browns will be without tight ends Steve Heiden (knee) and Robert Royal (hamstring, finger). Greg Estandia will start in Royal's place.
Browns cornerback Eric Wright, who walked away relatively uninjured after flipping his car Friday, was listed as active and in the starting lineup.
Copyright 2009 by The Associated Press