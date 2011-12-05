Packers optimistic Woodson will return after concussion

The undefeated Green Bay Packers are dealing with a few more injuries as they begin to prepare for Sunday's home game against the Oakland Raiders.
Pro Bowl cornerback Charles Woodson left last weekend's 38-35 victory over the New York Giants with a concussion and is going through the NFL-mandated protocol to receive medical clearance. Packers coach Mike McCarthy said the team's medical staff is optimistic Woodson will be able to play against the Raiders.
"I haven't seen Charles," Packers defensive coordinator Dom Capers said. "I understand that he'll have to go through the normal procedure. Obviously we're hoping that that all works itself out. Obviously we'd like to see Charles back."
Running back James Starks sustained another ankle injury, and his status is unclear, although McCarthy said he didn't expect it to be a long-term issue.
Backup tight end Andrew Quarless is out for the season with what McCarthy described Monday as a "significant" knee injury. Quarless will need surgery for what McCarthy initially called a sprained right knee after the victory over the Giants.
McCarthy said three players who missed the previous game -- linebackers A.J. Hawk (calf) and Desmond Bishop (calf), along with guard Josh Sitton (knee) -- will be tested again before practice Wednesday.
"They're getting better," McCarthy said. "They're getting close."
The Associated Press contributed to this report.