Packers' offense unrecognizable with Brett Hundley

Hundley also showed significant issues with pressure against the Lions. He consistently drops his eyes when defenders even get near him and scrambles himself into sacks. When Hundley did take to the air with pressure bearing down, he completed just four of seven passes for 62 yards. In the two games before the bye, Hundley had a 13.9 passer rating when under pressure. Getting heat on Hundley will be a priority for the Packers' opponents going forward, as it's clear the effect it has on the young quarterback is an Achilles' heel for the Green Bay offense.