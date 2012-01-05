Packers OC Philbin next up to interview with Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins will continue their coaching search this week by meeting with Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Joe Philbin.
Philbin will interview with the Dolphins by the weekend, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.
As the Packers' offensive coordinator since 2007, Philbin has led Green Bay to a top-10 ranking in total yards and scoring each season. Green Bay led the NFL in points scored (560) and ranked third in total yardage (6,482) and passing yardage (4,924) in 2011.
Philbin had previously interviewed with the Kansas City Chiefs regarding their head-coaching vacancy.
The Dolphins interviewed former Tennessee Titans coach Jeff Fisher Tuesday in Miami, reported NFL Network's Jason La Canfora. Fisher, however, is believed to be the favorite to succeed Steve Spagnuolo in St. Louis.
The Dolphinshave also interviewed interim coach Todd Bowles and Chicago Bears special teams coordinator Dave Toub.