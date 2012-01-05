Packers OC Philbin next up to interview with Dolphins

Published: Jan 05, 2012 at 11:45 AM

The Miami Dolphins will continue their coaching search this week by meeting with Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Joe Philbin.

Philbin will interview with the Dolphins by the weekend, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Lombardi: One size doesn't fit all

The right coach for one team might not be the best option for another. Michael Lombardi lists what each coach-less team needs. **More ...**

As the Packers' offensive coordinator since 2007, Philbin has led Green Bay to a top-10 ranking in total yards and scoring each season. Green Bay led the NFL in points scored (560) and ranked third in total yardage (6,482) and passing yardage (4,924) in 2011.

Philbin had previously interviewed with the Kansas City Chiefs regarding their head-coaching vacancy.

The Dolphins interviewed former Tennessee Titans coach Jeff Fisher Tuesday in Miami, reported NFL Network's Jason La Canfora. Fisher, however, is believed to be the favorite to succeed Steve Spagnuolo in St. Louis.

The Dolphinshave also interviewed interim coach Todd Bowles and Chicago Bears special teams coordinator Dave Toub.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Niners head coach Kyle Shanahan on Brock Purdy's first start vs. Buccaneers: 'I think it was pretty good foreshadowing on how he's handled everything'

Brock Purdy is set to start at home Sunday against the Buccaneers -- the first team he started against during his memorable 2022 rookie campaign. 
news

Leading NFL in passing yards doesn't 'mean much' to Commanders QB Sam Howell: 'We haven't won enough games'

Washington Commanders quarterback Sam Howell, who leads the NFL in passing yards heading into Week 11 action, says it "doesn't mean much" to him since the team hasn't "won enough games."
news

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: Week 11 matchup previews

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back with another episode of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast.
news

New Raiders CB Jack Jones on Patriots' release: 'I would say it wasn't the best fit'

Former Patriots cornerback Jack Jones arrived to meet his new squad, the Raiders, on Wednesday and admitted his release from New England didn't sit well with him. 