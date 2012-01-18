Packers OC Philbin having second interview with Dolphins

Pushing ahead with his career in the wake of personal tragedy, Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Joe Philbin interviewed for the Miami Dolphins' head coaching job for a second time Wednesday.
Philbin met Wednesday with Dolphins owner Stephen Ross and general manager Jeff Ireland in New York, where Ross has an office.
Philbin decided to remain in consideration despite his son's recent drowning in a Wisconsin river. After spending a week away, Philbin rejoined the Packers on Sunday for their divisional playoff loss to the New York Giants. He completed his first interview with Miami on Jan. 7.
"He's a special, special human being," Packers coach Mike McCarthy said Wednesday. "What Joe has gone through, and what his family has gone through, obviously tough is not the proper word. ... His ability to come back meant a lot to all of us. It was not expected, it was not asked of him. But Joe's a class act."
Also scheduled for second interviews there later this week are Denver Broncos offensive coordinator Mike McCoy and Todd Bowles, the Dolphins' interim coach for their final three games this season.
McCoy completed his first interview with the Dolphins on Monday and was scheduled to talk to the Oakland Raiders about their head-coaching job Wednesday, but instead, he'll head back to Miami on Thursday for a second interview, league sources told NFL Network insider Jason La Canfora. Bowles already has interviewed for the Raiders' job.
The three coaches are finalists for the job after Jeff Fisher turned down the Dolphins on Friday to become head coach of the St. Louis Rams.
The Dolphins also have interviewed Chicago Bears special-teams coordinator Dave Toub and Cincinnati Bengals defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer. Toub received a two-year contract from the Bears on Tuesday.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.