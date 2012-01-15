Packers OC Philbin coaches in divisional playoff vs. Giants

Offensive coordinator Joe Philbin rejoined the Green Bay Packers for Sunday's divisional playoff game against the New York Giants after spending the week away from the team to mourn the death of his son.
A Packers spokesman confirmed to NFL Network's Michelle Beisner that the team decided Sunday morning that Philbin would coach in the game.
A league source earlier told NFL Network insider Jason La Canfora that Philbin was expected to rejoin the team for Sunday's game, and CBS Sports reported Saturday that Philbin would have a role with the team against the Giants.
Philbin hadn't been at work all week since the news broke that his 21-year-old son, Michael Philbin, was missing. Michael's body was found Monday in a river in Oshkosh, Wis., and his funeral was held Friday.
Packers coach Mike McCarthy said earlier this week that the team was giving Philbin as much time as he needed to be with his family.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.